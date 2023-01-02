Plagued by scam, Forest Dept goes slow on land purchase for plantation

Rajmeet Singh
Chandigarh, January 1
Plagued by a scam in the purchase of land for compensatory afforestation, the Forest Department has now gone slow on the purchase for increasing the forest cover. This has resulted in the accumulation of
Rs 27.60 crore.
A comprehensive policy for compulsory afforestation had been issued by the Department of Forest and Wildlife Preservation in July 2021, allowing Punjab State Forest Development Corporation to purchase land by using 80 per cent of the funds received from user agencies against diversion of land for development projects. Due to inadequate utilisation of funds, Rs 27.6 crore was lying unutilised.
About 54 acres of land that was already locked under Sections 4 and 5 of the Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA) was shown as non-forest and purchased at Rs 5.35 crore. This was 10 times the actual rate fixed by the Forest Department in 2020.
In the multi-crore scam, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau has already launched a probe. Apart from the registration of an FIR against three private persons, the Forest Department has charge-sheeted four IFS officers in connection with fraudulent purchase of land by the corporation.
Another tender for the purchase of 600 acres for forestry by the Punjab Forest Corporation in Sultanpur Lodhi was cancelled in November last year by previous Forest Minister Sangat Singh Gilzian.
A senior government functionary said now the Forest Department officials have been asked to ensure a clear title of the land and it should be contiguous to already existing forest land covered under the Forest Conservation Act (FC), 1980.
As per the procedure, the department floats tenders for the purchase of land. A purchase committee comprising representatives of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), MD of Punjab State Forest Development Corporation and Finance and Revenue scrutinise the bids.
Then a site inspection committee, comprising Divisional Forest Officer, Divisional Magistrate of Forest Corporation, representative of the PCCF, finalise the land to be acquired before seeking approval of the government for the purchase of land.
Expenditure incurred
- During 2011-213, 123 acres of land purchased and mutation done, but it is yet to be declared a reserved forest
- During 2019-2020, 68 acres purchased by the Forest Department, but plantation yet to be done on it
- During 2020-2021, 97 acres purchased by the department for Rs 14 crore, leaving behind Rs 27.60 crore as unspent amount
