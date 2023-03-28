 Plan to empower CBI attempt to weaken federal structure: Punjab CM : The Tribune India

Law will allow agency to take action without prior consent of states

CM Bhagwant Mann at the Verka milk plant in Jalandhar on Monday. Tribune photo: Malkiat Singh



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 27

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the recommendations of the Parliamentary panel on the enactment of a new law to allow the CBI to take any action without prior consent from states was another move of the Centre to weaken the federal structure of the country.

Addressing the media on the sidelines of the inauguration of the automatic fermented milk product plant of Verka, which was built at a cost of Rs 84 crore, the CM slammed the Union Government over the new move as yet another step to usurp the legitimate rights of the state by the Centre. He said that Governors appointed by the Centre are acting as machines to suppress the voice of democratically-elected governments.

The CM said that funds worth Rs 3,000 crore under the RDF are still pending with the Centre. “The previous government had diverted the RDF but we have enacted a law clearly spelling out that the RDF would be used only for the development of mandis and construction of roads, but still the Central Government has deliberately stalled the disbursing of RDF as well as the state’s share of GST. The state was being asked to get coal from its allotted mine via Sri Lanka, which was not at all justified. All such decisions are adversely affecting the Centre-state relations,” he said.

Mann said the girdawari of the fields with rain-damaged crops would be done within 10 days. “The farmers will be informed about the girdawari being done in the area on the public address system a day in advance. They will all be asked to gather at a common place. Videography of the girdawari would be done to ensure total transparency and no favouritism,” he stressed

Taking a jibe at the previous governments, the CM said, “They laid so many foundation stones for unfinished projects that if all bricks are assembled at some place, a new building could be raised.” He promised the Jalandhar residents of a complete spruce up and removal of waste pile ups once the party gets voted to power in the coming Local Bodies elections.”

Mann said that a year ago, Punjabis had voted them to power by pressing a button on the EVM. “Within a year, I am daily pressing four-five buttons for dedicating new development projects to the people of the state,” he said.

He also virtually announced the upgradation of a government school at Basti Danishmandan as a smart school at a cost of Rs 4.83 crore. Mann also laid the foundation stone of roads and street lights to be installed at the Leather complex at a cost of Rs 5 crore. As the contractual employees of Verka lodged a protest, he said, “We will soon put an end to use of the word ‘contractual’.”

