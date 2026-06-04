Planning to expand base, will contest all 117 seats: Punjab Jagao Morcha

The Punjab Jagao Morcha on Wednesday held a coordination meeting here and announced plans to strengthen its organisational network across the state while preparing to contest all 117 Assembly seats in the state.

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Leaders of the morcha, formed around a month ago by nine regional political and social organisations, said they would focus on issues concerning farmers, youth, ex-servicemen and pensioners and work for the economic revival.

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The alliance comprises Jago Punjab Party, Lok Adhikar Lehar, Lok Adarsh Party, Jai Jawan Jai Kisan Party, Punjab Swabhiman Party, Ex Army Welfare Committee, Punjab Pensioners Association, Punjab Sanjha Morcha and Rashtriya Kisan Sangathan.

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Addressing party workers, Brig Harwant Singh (retd), president of Jago Punjab Party and convener of the morcha, said the alliance was created to provide a platform for people who feel their concerns had remained unaddressed by mainstream political parties.