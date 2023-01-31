Plaque with Jaito MLA's name removed

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, January 30

Some persons removed the foundation stone plaque of AAP Jaito MLA Amolak Singh on Monday.

The plaque was installed near the newly constructed cement platforms near a bus stand at Rameana village of Jaito for the sitting of passengers. The MLA was to inaugurate these platforms and a plaque in the name of the MLA was installed near it. But before the MLA could inaugurate it, some persons demolished the wall and took away the plaque also. The police have registered a criminal case under the Prevention of Defacement of Property Act.

#Faridkot