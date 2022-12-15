Play proactive role in Punjab's progress, CM Bhagwant Mann exhorts VCs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 14

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday exhorted the Vice Chancellors of the universities to play a proactive role in socio-economic progress of the state by duly focusing on building confidence of the youth.

Chairing a meeting of the VCs at his office here today, the CM said the youth were the biggest asset who needed to be nurtured for ensuring the progress of the state.

He said the need of hour was to ensure proper capacity building of the youth so that their services could be aptly utilised for the development of the state, adding that universities were temples of learning and these must be used well.

#bhagwant mann