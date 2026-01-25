Plea in HC seeks ban on entry of outsiders for protests in PU

A petition has been filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, seeking direction to the authorities for a ban on outsiders, political party workers, social organisations, kisan jathebandis or other non-university bodies from entering the Panjab University (PU) campus to participate in agitation

An appeal was also made to restrict the rally only in the Sector 25 rally ground in Chandigarh as per an order of the District Magistrate, issued under Section163 of the BNSS.

Subhash Sehgal, a resident of Amritsar, has sought the above directions in a public interest litigation (PIL) filed in the high court.

It has also been requested to issue directions to establish a high-level redressal permanent committee to provide a written response to any formal student/faculty grievance within a maximum of 15 working days. This is to ensure that legitimate issues are promptly addressed before these escalate into agitations.

The petitioner also prayed for issuing direction to earmark appropriate site to provide adequate security to the Administrative Block, examination centres and academic departments. Also, the police shall take immediate and strict legal action, including the lodging of FIRs.

Sehgal has impleaded Union Ministry of Education, Department of Higher Education, Chandigarh Administration, through Home Secretary, Vice-Chancellor, Panjab University, Director-General of Police, Chandigarh, and Senior Superintendent of Police, Chandigarh, as respondents in the petition.

The petitioner said he filed the petition to prevent situations that emerged in the recent past when many organisations held protests inside the university campus.

Sehgal stated that he was raising his voice to maintain the law and order situation in the university, which was one of the oldest universities in the sub-continent, established 139 years ago.