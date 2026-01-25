DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Plea in HC seeks ban on entry of outsiders for protests in PU

Plea in HC seeks ban on entry of outsiders for protests in PU

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:54 AM Jan 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A petition has been filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, seeking direction to the authorities for a ban on outsiders, political party workers, social organisations, kisan jathebandis or other non-university bodies from entering the Panjab University (PU) campus to participate in agitation

Advertisement

An appeal was also made to restrict the rally only in the Sector 25 rally ground in Chandigarh as per an order of the District Magistrate, issued under Section163 of the BNSS.

Advertisement

Subhash Sehgal, a resident of Amritsar, has sought the above directions in a public interest litigation (PIL) filed in the high court.

Advertisement

It has also been requested to issue directions to establish a high-level redressal permanent committee to provide a written response to any formal student/faculty grievance within a maximum of 15 working days. This is to ensure that legitimate issues are promptly addressed before these escalate into agitations.

The petitioner also prayed for issuing direction to earmark appropriate site to provide adequate security to the Administrative Block, examination centres and academic departments. Also, the police shall take immediate and strict legal action, including the lodging of FIRs.

Advertisement

Sehgal has impleaded Union Ministry of Education, Department of Higher Education, Chandigarh Administration, through Home Secretary, Vice-Chancellor, Panjab University, Director-General of Police, Chandigarh, and Senior Superintendent of Police, Chandigarh, as respondents in the petition.

The petitioner said he filed the petition to prevent situations that emerged in the recent past when many organisations held protests inside the university campus.

Sehgal stated that he was raising his voice to maintain the law and order situation in the university, which was one of the oldest universities in the sub-continent, established 139 years ago.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts