‘Plot scam’: ED seeks details from VB

Chandigarh, April 13

As the PSIEC has refused to share details of the ongoing investigations on the industrial plot allotments with the ED, the agency has sought details from the Punjab VB on all investigations being done by it on the allotments.

The central agency had sought investigation details of the FIR registered in the bifurcation of 25-acre industrial plot in Mohali and also cases being investigated by the state agency.