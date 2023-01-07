Plot transfer: Seven PSIDC officials in 3-day police remand

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 6

A local court today sent seven officials of the Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation (PSIDC) to three-day police remand in the case related to the transfer/bifurcation of an industrial plot to a realtor company and allowing it to establish a township by cutting plots.

The Vigilance Bureau on Thursday registered a case against former minister Sunder Sham Arora, IAS officer Neelima, besides 10 othergovernment officers/officials.

Three owners/partners of Gulmohar Township Private Limited have also been booked.

The bureau has arrested seven officials of the PSIDC — Ankur Chaudhary, Estate Officer; Davinderpal Singh, GM, Personnel; JS Bhatia, Chief General Manager (Planning); Ashima Aggarwal, ATP (Planning); Parminder Singh, Executive Engineer; Rajat Kumar, DA; and Sandeep Singh, SDE — who allegedly provided undue benefit to the firm by conniving with them.

It has registered a case under Sections 13 (1) (a), 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and 409, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 120-B of the IPC at the VB police station in Mohali against the accused, besides three directors of Gulmohar Township.

#Mohali