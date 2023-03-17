Ploy to defame singer: Cong

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 16

The Congress today alleged that the CM Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government had staged the interview of the gangster Lawrence Bishnoi as part of a conspiracy to defame slain singer Sidhu Moosewala, days ahead of his first death anniversary

“As Moosewala’s parents recently sat on a dharna outside the Vidhan Sabha during the ongoing Budget session and had been speaking against the AAP government over its failure to arrest the main culprits behind their son’s murder, the AAP government staged the interview through a private channel to discourage people from reaching in large numbers at the death anniversary event,” said Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa.

Demanding the resignation of the CM, Bajwa, accompanied by PCC Chief Amrinder Raja Warring and former Deputy CM Sukhjinder Randhawa, said Mann being the Home Minister and Jails Minister should own the moral responsibility for three back to back incidents – the siege of the Ajnala police, the gang war among two groups and the interview.

The leaders said pictures of gangster being shown by Punjab DGP on given dates was to mislead the public. “It is also possible that the interview had been recorded in the Bathinda Jail a few days ago, but was aired later. The government is hiding its failure,” said the PCC Chief.

“The state is being run by an acting CM, acting DGP and acting Intelligence Chief from Delhi. Instead of facing the media on the interview issue, the CM sent the DGP to defend the state. The Ajnala incident happened when investment summit was on and the gangster interview was aired during the G20 summit in Amritsar.”

Challenging the CM and DGP to come clean on the timings and where and how the interview was arranged, Randhawa said the state government can still interrogate the gangster and the private channel to get to the truth behind the interview. The leaders also listed the alleged failures of the government on completing one year in the office.