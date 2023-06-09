 PM has done lot for community: American Sikh : The Tribune India

PM has done lot for community: American Sikh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo



Tribune News Service

Washington, June 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been instrumental in fulfilling the demands and wishes of the Sikh community from the US, an influential Sikh American leader has said.

Jassee Singh, chairman of the “Sikhs of America”, an organisation founded to raise awareness about the community, said the official state visit of Modi to the US later this month would be a “historic moment” for India.

