DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / PM misled people on relief package: Warring

PM misled people on relief package: Warring

ng
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Ferozepur, Updated At : 02:12 AM Sep 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring addresses mediapersons in Ferozepur on Saturday. Tribune photo
Advertisement

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “misleading and betraying” Punjab people in the name of flood relief.

Advertisement

Addressing mediapersons here, he alleged that the floods in the state were a “joint gift” of the Modi-led Centre and the state’s AAP government.

Warring levelled the allegations during his visit to flood-affected areas in this border district. He had on Friday written to Modi over the flood relief, urging the PM “not to play politics” over relief package in a bid to “expose AAP”. He said “despite knowing” that the state government had “misused” the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF), the PM “misled people” by claiming that Rs12,000 crore was lying in the relief fund.

Advertisement

The PM had mentioned about the fund during his visit to flood-hit areas on September 9 while announcing an “additional relief package” of Rs 1,600 crore.

Warring said the Prime Minister should have instead ordered a departmental inquiry into the alleged misappropriation of funds while announcing larger relief for Punjab.

Advertisement

The Congress leader said the Rs 1,600-crore relief package was merely an announcement and the funds were yet to reach Punjab.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts