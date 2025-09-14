Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “misleading and betraying” Punjab people in the name of flood relief.

Addressing mediapersons here, he alleged that the floods in the state were a “joint gift” of the Modi-led Centre and the state’s AAP government.

Warring levelled the allegations during his visit to flood-affected areas in this border district. He had on Friday written to Modi over the flood relief, urging the PM “not to play politics” over relief package in a bid to “expose AAP”. He said “despite knowing” that the state government had “misused” the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF), the PM “misled people” by claiming that Rs12,000 crore was lying in the relief fund.

The PM had mentioned about the fund during his visit to flood-hit areas on September 9 while announcing an “additional relief package” of Rs 1,600 crore.

Warring said the Prime Minister should have instead ordered a departmental inquiry into the alleged misappropriation of funds while announcing larger relief for Punjab.

The Congress leader said the Rs 1,600-crore relief package was merely an announcement and the funds were yet to reach Punjab.