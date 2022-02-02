PM Modi, Amit Shah to visit Punjab soon: Capt Amarinder Singh

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 1

On the first day of his election campaign here, Punjab Lok Congress chief Capt Amarinder Singh today said for Punjab’s survival, it is necessary for the Centre and state to work together, asserting both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will campaign for the PLC-BJP-SAD Sanyukt coalition soon.

Blaming CM Charanjit Channi for the economic mess, the ex-CM said: “Punjab was reeling under

Rs 70,000 crore debt when I left. Channi added Rs 33,000 crore to it in just 111 days.”

A day after filing his nomination from the Patiala Urban seat, Capt Amarinder claimed he had cordial ties with Modi while he was the Gujarat CM and the RSS ‘prabhari’ for Punjab.

Capt Amarinder said the alliance had been formulated in the interest of Punjab and country. “The state, with its economy in a shambles, is at a crossroads and needs Centre’s support to go ahead.”

Targeting PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, the former CM said his hug to Pakistan army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and the Pakistan premier’s recommendation for his re-induction into the state Cabinet later clearly suggested he could not be relied upon, especially in a sensitive border state like Punjab.

“We want peace with Pakistan but will not bow to them. We are prepared to fight, our Army is ready to take them head on,” he said. The PLC’s alliance with the BJP-led government at the Centre would ensure security in the state, he added. —

