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Home / Punjab / PM Modi dials Harsimrat Badal, enquires about Sukhbir Badal’s health following attack

PM Modi dials Harsimrat Badal, enquires about Sukhbir Badal’s health following attack

Top sources say the PM spoke to Harsimrat at length about the events that transpired in Nanded and asked if she needed any help

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:15 PM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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Sukhbir Singh Badal and wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal offer prayers during a visit to the Gurdwara Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Sahib, in Nanded, Maharashtra. (@HarsimratBadal_/X via PTI Photo)
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday dialled Bathinda Lok Sabha MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal and enquired about the health of her husband Sukhbir Badal.

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Top sources said the PM spoke to Harsimrat at length about the events that transpired in Nanded and asked if she needed any help.

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The PM also asked if the Shiromani Akali Dal president was safe.

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Sukhbir was attacked in Nanded on Thursday and received an injury to his right hand.

The PM had recently met Sukhbir at the Parliament House complex.

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The BJP and SAD have been visibly warming up to one another ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly election though the BJP had officially maintained that it would contest all 117 seats in the state on its own.

Privately, however, reliable sources have been indicating a thaw, saying one would have to wait and see what shape this thaw takes, and whether a pre-poll alliance is reached.

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