PM Narendra Modi greets people on Guru Nanak's birth anniversary

New Delhi, November 8
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.
"May his noble teachings continue to guide us in our endeavour of building a just and compassionate society," Modi said.
The prime minister had on Monday addressed a function to celebrate the Sikh guru's 553rd birth anniversary. He said that inspired by the Guru's thoughts, the country is moving ahead with the spirit of welfare of 130 crore Indians.
