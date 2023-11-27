PM Modi greets people on Guru Nanak's birth anniversary

PTI

New Delhi, November 27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary on Monday and said his emphasis on serving others and furthering brotherhood gives strength to millions around the world.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Greetings on the auspicious occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. His emphasis on serving others and furthering brotherhood give strength to millions around the world."

Modi also posted on X his tributes to the first Sikh guru from his 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast on Sunday.

Guru Nanak's precious messages are inspiring and relevant even today, not only for India but for the whole world, the prime minister had said in his monthly radio programme, adding that they inspire people to be simple, harmonious and dedicated towards others.

In another post, Modi extended wishes to people on the occasion of Dev Deepavali, which is being celebrated on Kartik Purnima, the last day of the auspicious Hindu month of Kartik.

#Narendra Modi #Sikhs