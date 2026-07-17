DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / ‘PM Modi has always brought development to Punjab’: State party chief Dhillon

‘PM Modi has always brought development to Punjab’: State party chief Dhillon

Dhillon said the trade agreement with European nations would greatly benefit Punjab

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 10:03 PM Jul 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Punjab BJP state president Kewal Dhillon presents a shawl with Gurmukhi script on it to PM Modi upon his visit to the Jalandhar Cantt railway station on Friday. Tribune photo: Sarabjit Singh
Advertisement

Punjab BJP president Sardar Kewal Singh Dhillon on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has never visited Punjab empty-handed and has always brought developmental initiatives for the state. “Even today, he inaugurated development projects worth hundreds of crores. On behalf of the people of Punjab, I thank the Prime Minister,” Dhillon said while addressing a public gathering during PM Modi’s visit to Jalandhar.

Advertisement

Dhillon thanked PM Modi for protecting farmers’ interests by ensuring that wheat and dairy products were kept out of the trade agreement with European countries. As he made the remarks, the Prime Minister, wearing a green turban symbolising Punjab’s farming community, smiled warmly.

Advertisement

Dhillon said the trade agreement with European nations would greatly benefit Punjab. Products such as hosiery and bicycles from Ludhiana, sports goods and leather products from Jalandhar, machinery from Batala, and Punjab’s basmati rice, fruits, and vegetables would now be able to enter 27 European countries duty-free.

Advertisement

He further said it was the Modi government that has consistently increased MSP for wheat and paddy farmers in Punjab. “During the Congress regime, MSP increases were limited to only Rs 10-15. Under the Modi government, MSP has seen substantial increases even without farmers having to demand them,” he claimed.

Calling himself the son of a farmer, Dhillon said he understood farmers’ concerns well and asserted that Punjab cannot prosper unless its farmers prosper. He said the BJP government is committed to ensuring farmers’ prosperity.

Advertisement

Expressing confidence in the Prime Minister’s vision, he said India becoming a developed nation by 2047 would soon be a reality. He added that before 2014, India had only two mobile manufacturing units, while under the Modi government, the number has increased to around 300.

Dhillon said that in 2027, under PM Modi’s leadership, Punjab would get a government inspired by Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s Sarkar-e-Khalsa, which would eliminate drugs, gangsterism, and unemployment while restoring the state’s pride and glory.

Former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar accused the AAP government of undermining constitutional and democratic values. “Punjab is under an evil eye, and only Prime Minister Narendra Modi can steer the state back on the right path,” he said. He urged the people of Punjab to elect a BJP government under Modi’s leadership to resolve the state’s problems.

Former Punjab BJP president and MLA Ashwani Sharma said Modi had visited Punjab at a time when the state was facing immense challenges. He alleged that youth, farmers, traders, and industries were all in distress and blamed the AAP government for the situation. He described AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal as a “fake Sanatani”.

The gathering was also addressed by former Punjab BJP presidents Shwet Malik, Manpreet Singh Badal, Maharani Preneet Kaur, former Union minister Vijay Sampla, Avinash Rai Khanna, Manoranjan Kalia, Ashok Mittal, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh ‘Bhajji’, and Rajya Sabha MP Satnam Singh Sandhu.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts