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Home / Punjab / PM Modi inaugurates Muktsar railway station, but connectivity gaps persist

PM Modi inaugurates Muktsar railway station, but connectivity gaps persist

At present, 12 trains operate from Muktsar railway station, but the town’s rail network remains limited to the Fazilka-Kotkapura section

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Muktsar, Updated At : 07:55 PM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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Outer view of Railway Station in Muktsar town. Tribune Photo
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually inaugurated the redeveloped Muktsar railway station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. However, despite the upgrade with over Rs 21 crore, the district headquarters town continues to lack direct rail connectivity to its two sub-divisional towns, Malout and Gidderbaha, as well as the state capital Chandigarh.

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At present, 12 trains operate from Muktsar railway station, but the town’s rail network remains limited to the Fazilka-Kotkapura section. While a few long-distance trains pass through Muktsar, their routes are indirect, resulting in longer travel times. Passengers also complain about inconvenient train schedules.

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For instance, the train to Delhi departs Muktsar at around 2:52 am and reaches the national capital after nearly 10 hours, travelling via Kotkapura, Bathinda and Ambala.

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In contrast, Malout town has significantly better rail connectivity, with a larger number of trains halting there. The station also generates higher revenue for the Railways. The situation is similar in Gidderbaha town, which is located on the busy Abohar-Bathinda rail section.

Residents say Muktsar deserves improved rail services considering its status as a historic town and district headquarters. “Being a historic and district headquarters town, Muktsar has the potential to generate more rail passenger traffic. The Railways should improve connectivity from here,” said local residents Raj Kumar, Ankush Deep and Shekhar Kumar.

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Mamraj, Station Master, Muktsar, said that 12 trains currently operate from the station to different destinations. “The station has one platform and one foot over bridge. Besides several other facilities, a new ticket booking section has been opened today. The goods section is being shifted to Badhai-Ballamgarh, following which another passenger platform will be developed at the station,” he said.

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