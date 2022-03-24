PM Modi meets eminent Sikh personalities and intellectuals

New Delhi, March 24
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met a group of eminent Sikh personalities and intellectuals on Thursday as he continued with his engagement with the community.
The meeting went for over 90 minutes at the prime minister’s residence as Modi spoke about his association with Sikhs over the years and the work his government has done for them, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who accompanied the group, said.
Sirsa added that Modi also asked the members of the group to reach out to him over any issue related to the community.
The prime minister said he considered himself lucky to be associated with several events and measures related to Sikhs his government has undertaken over the years.
The members of the group included Karamjit Singh, VC of Jagat Guru Nanak Dev University, Patiala; Air Marshal (retd) S Paramjit Singh Bhangu; Guru Nanak Dev University (Amritsar) VC Jaspal Singh Sandhu; and Punjab and Sind Bank chairman Charan Singh, Sirsa noted.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Jaishankar-Wang meet to sort out border friction in entirety
Jaishankar asks China to pursue independent foreign policy t...
Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
A few ex-MLAs were getting pension from Rs 3.50 lakh to Rs 5...
Calcutta High Court orders CBI investigation into Birbhum killings case
Directs CBI to file progress report by April 7