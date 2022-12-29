Modi, Yogi pay tributes to Guru Gobind Singh on his birth anniversary

New Delhi, December 29
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to Guru Gobind Singh on his birth anniversary.
His unparalleled courage would continue to motivate people for years to come, Modi tweeted, and posted a previous clip of his speech lauding the guru.
He tweeted, "On the sacred occasion of his Parkash Purab, I bow to Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji and recall his contribution towards serving humanity. His unparalleled courage will continue to motivate people for years to come."
Uttar Pradesh CM pays tributes to Guru Gobind Singh
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday paid tributes to Guru Gobind Singh on his birth anniversary and said he dedicated his life to the protection of humanity.
"Millions of salutes to Guru Shri Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj, the unique model of struggle against unrighteousness and tyranny, the unique warrior, the 10th Guru of the Sikhs, the great saint, the founder of the Khalsa Panth on his Prakash Parv, a million salutes!" the chief minister tweeted.
He said, "Your life dedicated to the protection of religion and humanity is a precious path for human civilisation."
