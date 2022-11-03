PM Modi to meet Dera Radha Soami, Beas, head Gurinder Dhillon on November 5

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the Dera Radha Soami at Beas on November 5.

BJP leader Amarjit Singh Tikka confirmed the PM’s visit and meeting with dera head Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon. “A two-hour-long meeting is on the cards. He is scheduled to reach the dera around 10 am. No Punjab state minister will accompany the Prime Minister. A five-member delegation from Delhi will be accompanying him,” he said.

Giving details about the purpose of the meeting, he said: “It will be PM’s personal visit to the dera, which was long overdue. I believe that it will be his maiden visit to the dera after becoming the PM. As far as I remember, he had visited the dera in the capacity of a ‘parcharak’ of the BJP a long time ago,” Amarjit Singh Tikka said.

The Beas dera has a very wide following in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and New Delhi and plays a crucial role in polls.

This is the reason that it is the favourite destination of all party leaders, be it Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Parkash Singh Badal, Sukhbir Badal and Bikram Singh Majithia (whose wife and Majitha MLA Ganieve Kaur Majithia belongs to the dera head’s family).

