Home / Punjab / PM Modi to reach flood-hit Kangra on Tuesday afternoon, Gurdaspur in evening

PM Modi to reach flood-hit Kangra on Tuesday afternoon, Gurdaspur in evening

Will undertake an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in the 2 states
Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:50 PM Sep 08, 2025 IST
Photo for representation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Himachal Pradesh and Punjab on Tuesday to review the flood situation.

He will undertake an aerial survey of the flood- and landslide-hit areas in Himachal.

A statement from the PMO said that at around 1.30 pm, he will reach Kangra, where he will meet officials and chair a high-level review meeting on the situation.

The PM will also meet the flood-affected people besides the NDRF, SDRF and Aapda Mitra Team in Kangra.

He will conduct an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in Punjab around 3 pm.

The PM will arrive at Gurdaspur around 4.15 pm and hold discussions with senior officials and chair a review meeting on the ground situation.

He will also interact with flood-affected people as well as NDRF, SDRF and Aapda Mitra Team in Gurdaspur.

The Prime Minister’s direct review is aimed at closely monitoring relief and rehabilitation efforts to support the people of the two states during this difficult time, the PMO said.

