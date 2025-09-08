Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Himachal Pradesh and Punjab on Tuesday to review the flood situation.

He will undertake an aerial survey of the flood- and landslide-hit areas in Himachal.

A statement from the PMO said that at around 1.30 pm, he will reach Kangra, where he will meet officials and chair a high-level review meeting on the situation.

The PM will also meet the flood-affected people besides the NDRF, SDRF and Aapda Mitra Team in Kangra.

He will conduct an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in Punjab around 3 pm.

The PM will arrive at Gurdaspur around 4.15 pm and hold discussions with senior officials and chair a review meeting on the ground situation.

He will also interact with flood-affected people as well as NDRF, SDRF and Aapda Mitra Team in Gurdaspur.

The Prime Minister’s direct review is aimed at closely monitoring relief and rehabilitation efforts to support the people of the two states during this difficult time, the PMO said.