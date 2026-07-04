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Home / Punjab / PM Modi’s Punjab visit? BJP chief says no official word yet, Bittu claims tour ‘scheduled for this month’

PM Modi’s Punjab visit? BJP chief says no official word yet, Bittu claims tour ‘scheduled for this month’

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:02 PM Jul 04, 2026 IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi
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The Punjab BJP has stated that it has received no official communication regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit to the state, even as Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu said the previous day that the visit was scheduled for this month.

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Interacting with the media on Friday late evening, Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon said there was no information or official word from the state unit about the Prime Minister's visit.

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Bittu had said on Thursday, while reacting to the Congress's organisational revamp in Punjab, that Modi was scheduled to visit the state this month to inaugurate several major development projects. Asked about Bittu's statement, Dhillon reiterated that there was still no official communication and the party had no confirmed information so far.

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"We will provide an update whenever there is a confirmation," a BJP source said.

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