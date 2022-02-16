PM Modi's rally in Pathankot today

Chandigarh/muktsar, Feb 15
To give further boost to the NDA campaign in Punjab, PM Narendra Modi will address a public rally in Pathankot on Wednesday. It will be the second of the three BJP rallies to be addressed by the PM.
Muktsar DC Harpreet Singh Sudan said as the PM was scheduled to address a rally in Abohar on February 17, Gidderbaha-Malout-Abohar Road, would be closed for commuters from 9 am to 3 pm. He said commuters could use alternative routes — Bathinda-Badal-Malout and Bathinda-Dabwali-Sito Guno-Abohar Road — to reach their destinations.
Meanwhile, Fazilka has been declared a “no-fly zone” from February 15 to 17 and a ban has been imposed on operating drones. —
