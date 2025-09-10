PM promises action as flood-hit farmers demand direct transfer of relief to a/cs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today promised flood-hit farmers to look into their demand of depositing compensation into their bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme.

Advertisement

A total of 19 farmers, including two women, from Gurdaspur and Pathankot districts got an audience with the PM to air their grievances at the Tibri Cantonment.

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, BJP national secretary Tarun Chugh, Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar and state party working president Ashwani Sharma told the PM that grievances of the farmers pertaining to the DBT initiative were genuine. “This demand of farmers was principled, ethical and correct,” said a senior leader involved in the deliberations. Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, too, was present when the PM met the farmers.

Advertisement

Despite the PM’s assurance that he would have a relook into the DBT scheme, sources said depositing money in banks through the DBT would pose a major challenge for the government.

“Many farmers do not have bank accounts and are digitally illiterate. Thus, they are not in a position to avail the initiative. That is why the government remains apprehensive of directly depositing the money through the DBT,” averred a senior leader.

Advertisement

Meenu Bala of Halla Chaiya village told the PM that several “kutcha” houses had been completely destroyed. She urged him to release the relief immediately so that people at least have a roof on their heads.

Sarpanch Rajinder Singh of Dhinda village in the Bamiyal block said till 2019, the water of Bhag nullah used to enter Pakistan, thus preventing any damage to the fields. “In 2020, the Centre had built a bundh due to security reasons. This bundh now prevents the water from flowing into Pakistan, a development which caused floods this time,” he said.

Bakshish Singh of Thetarke village falling in the Dera Baba Nanak block said silt had deposited in agricultural fields.

“I told the PM that so much silt has settled in my fields that it is impossible for me to sow wheat and paddy crops for the next two or three years. There are hundreds of farmers like me who have residue in their fields. A majority of them are already under debt. We fear that our future and families are ruined,” he said.

Rachpal Singh of Khokar Rajputana village claimed that a majority of schools and dispensaries of his area had been damaged. The PM said he would instruct the authorities concerned to expedite the process of rebuilding them.

Gurdaspur district BJP president Baghel Singh said the PM interacted directly with farmers and heard their grievances.