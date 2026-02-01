PM to visit Dera Ballan on Ravidas Jayanti today; 8,000 cops to guard venue after threat email

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Jalandhar district on Sunday -- his first visit to Punjab since September last year -- to mark the 649th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas, massive security arrangements have been put in place, with the deployment of about 8,000 police personnel from 26 districts at the venue.

The PM will also unveil a plaque for renaming of the Adampur airport after Guru Ravidas and inaugurate the new terminal of Halwara airport through video conferencing.

Ahead of the high-profile visit, a threatening email was received by four private schools in the city on Saturday morning. The emails did not mention any threat to schools but targeted the PM. One email stated, “Full respect for Guru Ravidas ji but Modi is our enemy. We have no issues with Sant Niranjan Dass (head of Dera Ballan).”

The email hinted at avenging the killing of Hardeep Nijjar in Canada in June 2023. All schools in Jalandhar were closed on Saturday due to the shobha yatra of Guru Ravidas.

This will be Modi’s third visit to Punjab since January 5, 2022, which was cut short due to a major security breach. The PM’s convoy was stranded on a flyover in Ferozepur for nearly 20 minutes due to a protest on the road, forcing him to return to Bathinda airport without attending the scheduled rally.

He later visited the Adampur Air Base in May 2025 after Operation Sindoor and Gurdaspur in September for a survey of flood-affected areas.

Meanwhile, a helipad for the landing of PM’s copter has been readied within the dera. Security drills have been conducted in coordination with IAF teams and the Special Protection Group. A waterproof tent has been set up for a gathering of around 1,500 devotees (mostly invited after due security clearances).

Earlier, the PM will land at the Adampur Air Force Base around 3.45 pm, about 13 km from the dera. At the IAF base, he will unveil the plaque for renaming of the Adampur airport as Sri Guru Ravidas Ji Airport and inaugurate the new terminal of Halwara airport via video conferencing.

He will then fly from Adampur to the dera in an all-weather MI-17 helicopter. With a storm predicted on Sunday evening, a drill to bring him to the venue by road in a cavalcade was also conducted.

In an official statement on Saturday, the PMO said, “The PM will participate in a public programme in the honour of Guru Ravidas. At 4.30 pm, he will visit the temple, where he will offer floral tributes to the portrait of Guru Ravidas and the statue of Sant Sarwan Dass, the second Gaddi-Nashin of Dera Sachkhand Ballan. Thereafter, he will perform ardas and undertake parikrama. Around 4.45 pm, the PM will arrive on the dais and at 5 pm, he will address the gathering.”

“On the occasion of the 649th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas, the renaming of Adampur airport honours the revered saint and social reformer whose teachings of equality, compassion and human dignity continue to inspire India’s social ethos,” the statement said.

Officials said further advancing aviation infrastructure in Punjab, the terminal building at Halwara Airport would establish a new gateway for the state, catering to Ludhiana and its surrounding industrial and agricultural hinterland.

Located in Ludhiana district, Halwara is also home to a strategically important Indian Air Force station.

“The earlier airport at Ludhiana had a relatively small runway, suitable for small aircraft. To improve connectivity and accommodate larger aircraft, a new civil enclave has been developed at Halwara with a longer runway capable of handling A320-type aircraft,” the PMO said.

Aligned with the Prime Minister’s vision of sustainable and environmentally responsible development, the terminal incorporates several green and energy-efficient features, including LED lighting, insulated roofing, rainwater harvesting systems, sewage and water treatment plants and the use of recycled water for landscaping. The architectural design reflects Punjab’s rich cultural heritage, offering passengers a distinctive and regionally inspired travel experience.