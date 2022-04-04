PMC notices to 2 doctors

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 3

Two senior doctors, including a Civil Surgeon, of the Punjab Health Department have been found to be working without the mandatory licence issued by the Punjab Medical Council (PMC).

Sources said the PMC had already already issued show-cause notices to the two doctors. The PMC, an organisation set up to register all medical practitioners in the state, in its notice to Dr Deepinder Singh said he had failed to renew his registration with the council.

The other person is Dr Rajinder Arora, who is posted as Ferozepur Civil Surgeon.

In its notice to Dr Arora, the PMC said though he had registered himself as an MBBS graduate, but failed to register as an orthopaedician.

Dr Arora said, “I have been trying to apply since October last year. There is some glitch in the PMC website.” Meanwhile, Dr GB Singh, Director, Punjab Health and Family Welfare Department, said, “I will ask both the officers to get their registration renewed at the earliest.” —