PMIDC holds capacity building workshop

Chandigarh: The Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company (PMIDC) organised a one-day state-level Capacity Building Workshop at the Municipal Bhawan here today. The workshop aimed to enhance the expertise of professionals from urban local bodies on solid waste management, capacity building and Management Information System (MIS). It covered topics such as the processing of solid waste, plastic waste, construction and demolition (C&D) waste, according to the official spokesperson of PMIDC. The event highlighted the various tools and techniques to make urban local bodies single-use plastic free and adopt a zero waste-to-landfill approach. TNS

Chandigarh: The government has declared a gazetted holiday on December 28 in the state on the occasion of Shaheedi Sabha, Fatehgarh Sahib-2023. A spokesperson said all offices of the state government, boards/corporations and government educational institutions would remain closed on Thursday, December 28, in the State. The holiday has been declared under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act.


