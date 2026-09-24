DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Poachers kill male sambar in Donal village near Nangal

Poachers kill male sambar in Donal village near Nangal

The incident raises concern among wildlife activists over the alleged increase in poaching in and around the Nangal forest belt

article_Author
Lalit Mohan
Tribune News Service
Ropar, Updated At : 05:03 PM Sep 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The latest incident comes amid a series of sambar deaths in the Nangal area in recent months. Pic: iStock
Advertisement

A fully grown male sambar was killed by poachers in Donal village near Nangal. The poaching has once again highlighted the threat to wildlife in the forest areas of Ropar district and the inadequate infrastructure available with the wildlife authorities to check poaching.

Farmer Roshan Lal spotted the carcass of the sambar lying in his fields and informed officials of the wildlife department. The officials subsequently took the remains into their custody and started an investigation.

Advertisement

According to sources, the animal’s head had been severed and left in fields, while the remaining portion of the carcass was missing. The incident has raised concern among wildlife activists over the alleged increase in poaching in and around the Nangal forest belt.

Advertisement

The latest incident comes amid a series of sambar deaths in the Nangal area in recent months.

In another incident, a female sambar was allegedly killed after consuming a wheat cake stuffed with an explosive device in a forest area of Nangal. Another sambar, allegedly chased by poachers, crashed into the office of a petrol station in Nangal and died from injuries sustained in the incident. In a recent instance, CISF personnel deployed for security at the National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) complex had reportedly informed authorities about the movement of suspected poachers in the area.

Advertisement

The shortage of manpower and infrastructure has emerged as a major concern. Sources said the wildlife department in Ropar has only one old vehicle for patrolling forest areas spread over nearly 80 km from Chamkaur Sahib to Nangal. The same vehicle is also used for rescuing injured wild animals across the district.

Activist Prabhat Bhatti and Paramjit Singh Bhatti alleged that the manpower and infrastructure available with the Wildlife Department were grossly inadequate to check poaching. They alleged that the government had failed to take concrete measures to protect wildlife.

Sources said wildlife department officials had also approached the government seeking another vehicle for patrolling and checking poaching in the district.

The division of responsibility between the Wildlife and Territorial Forest Departments has repeatedly become an issue, with officials often pointing to jurisdictional limitations. Meanwhile, the shortage of staff and vehicles is hampering regular surveillance of vulnerable forest stretches.

Ropar is among Punjab’s three districts, along with Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur, with extensive forest areas in the Shivalik hills. These forests constitute an important habitat for Punjab’s wildlife, but increasing human interference and alleged poaching have raised concerns over the survival of wild animals in the region.

With another sambar falling victim to poaching, activists fear that unless patrolling and enforcement are strengthened, the forest areas of Ropar could remain vulnerable to illegal hunting.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts