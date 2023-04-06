Poclain machine, tipper seized

Tribune News Service

Ropar, April 5

The police have seized one poclain machine and one tipper allegedly being used in illegal mining near the Swan river here yesterday. A tipper driver fled with his vehicle from the spot.

In his complaint to the police, SDO, Mining Department, Pradip Kumar said a team had noticed illegal mining being carried out in the Swarha-Harsa Bela area near Swan riverbed yesterday.

When the police reached the spot, one loaded tipper and a poclain machine were found parked at the spot. The SDO said when the officials reached the spot, poclain machine operator fled. Another tipper driver also escaped along with his vehicle, he alleged.

The police said a case under Sections 21(1) and 4 (1) of the Mines and Minerals Act against unidentified owners of land and drivers of machine and tipper had been registered.