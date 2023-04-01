Amritpal issue: Polarisation agenda at play, says Punjab LoP Partap Singh Bajwa

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 31

Leader of Opposition Partap Bajwa on Friday said the issue regarding pro-Khalistan activist was being played up in Punjab with an agenda of polarisation in the state.

Bajwa said this on the sidelights of ‘Save the Constitution’ campaign started by the party across the state on the issue of action against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by the Centre. The LoP said, “The Amritpal issue has been ‘designed’ to defame the Sikh community, arouse communal sentiments and disturb the peace and harmony of the state. It is not Punjabis, who are harbouring Amritpal, rather it is the government which is doing it.”

While choosing not to reply on the issues related to Akal Takht, SGPC or Amritpal’s call for Sarbat Khalsa, Bajwa targeted Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. “He should own up responsibility for this botched up operation. Even the DGP must take all the officials to task who have not acted responsibly in this situation,” he said. Bajwa repeated his demand that the jail officials who allowed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s online interview twice must be acted against stringently.

