Crackdown on ‘Waris Punjab de’: Police action finds public support

Tribune News Service

Sanjeev Singh Bariana

Chandigarh, March 21

Voicing an opinion of a cross-section of the population, leading agricultural economist Prof SS Johl says, “The government action in checking the growth of pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh is justified. The general reaction shows that the public is satisfied and doesn’t want any repeat of the uncertain times of 1980s and 1990s.”

Reflecting on the general mood after Amritpal escape on March 18, Prof Johl says, “I am convinced that a common man is not in favour of Khalistan. Punjabis want peaceful existence for the progress of the country.”

And his opinion is shared by a cross-section of people contacted by the correspondent for reaction in different parts of the state.

General secretary of the Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal Sunil Mehra says, “Punjabis cannot afford to face another phase of terrorism as witnessed during 1980s and 1990s. We had seen hell. Ours is a border state and anything happening here has repercussions in the country.”

Mehra adds, “There should be no laxity in leaving the trouble makers free. The innocent should not be troubled as has been done in the past.”

Sanket Goyal, who is pursuing Bachelors in Journalism from Lyallpur Khalsa College, Jalandhar, says, “The unruly situation has affected the lives of everyone, from students to daily wage earners. We need to appreciate that whatever the government has done has been done solely for the safety of citizens. Therefore, citizens must abide by laws and follow guidelines to maintain communal harmony.”

President of the Punjab Hotel Association Satish Arora says business has been hit and corporate clients are not coming here due to the prevailing tension. “We do not want the repeat of the situation of the days of terrorism. The hotel industry provides employment to hundreds of people and attracts tourists, generating financial resources for the state.”

The Director of the Institute for Development and Communication, Prof Pramod Kumar, says, “Amritpal is nothing more than a trigger to a disturbing picture of Punjab. The situation has emerged because moderates have been pushed to the corners. The centre stage is now occupied by protests and conflicts. Fringe elements have also made space for themselves.

The director says, “Police officials are feeling restrained in taking action publicly, particularly after their colleagues faced a trial in the Behbal Kalan and Bargari cases. So on the day of the incident at Ajnala, they were not abdicating their duty but showing restraint.”

Experts feel that that the problem of gangsters, drugs, the youth going abroad and radicals showing up are all symptoms. Amritpal is the result of the assemblage of these symptoms that are unaddressed in the state. Punjab needs a paradigm shift to create a space for innovation and creative skills. The attempt to arrest Amritpal, when seen in isolation, is not sufficient to address the real problems facing the state.

