Punjab / Police apprehend drug smuggler with 1 kg heroin, weapons

Police apprehend drug smuggler with 1 kg heroin, weapons

Three .30 bore pistols along with their magazines, one extra large-sized empty magazine and 31 live cartridges were also recovered

Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Moga, Updated At : 04:26 PM Dec 28, 2025 IST
Kot Ise Khan police in Moga have arrested a smuggler and recovered over one kilogram of heroin along with a cache of firearms and ammunition.

The arrest was made during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) led by Kot Ise Khan police. Acting on suspicion, the police intercepted a white Maruti Suzuki Ciaz bearing UP number coming from Masitewala towards Daulewala. The driver, identified as Jand Singh of Daulewala, was detained and his vehicle was searched.

During the search, the police recovered 1 kg and 25 grams of heroin hidden in a transparent pouch inside the car’s dashboard. In addition, three .30 bore pistols along with their magazines, one extra large-sized empty magazine and 31 live cartridges were found in a bag kept under the conductor’s seat.

Following the recovery, the police registered a case under Sections 21, 25, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at Police Station Kot Ise Khan.

During preliminary questioning, the accused disclosed that the seized heroin and weapons were procured from his son, Sukhwinder Singh alias Jindu. The police have launched further investigations to identify and nab other members of the drug and arms supply network, said SSP Ajay Gandhi.

Police records reveal that Jand Singh is a habitual offender with multiple cases already registered against him, including NDPS Act cases in 2017 at Police Station Mehna and in 2022 at Police Station Fatehgarh Panjtoor. A recent BNS was also registered against him earlier this year at Police Station Kot Ise Khan.

