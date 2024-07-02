Ferozepur: Police arrest four members of Shishu gang

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, July 1

The police have nabbed Jagsir Singh, alias Shishu, who heads the Shishu gang, along with his three accomplices.

Ferozepur SSP Saumya Mishra said following reliable inputs, the sleuths of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) nabbed Shishu, Vicky, alias Sundi, Kapil and Sachin, all residents Ferozepur. All have been booked under the Arms Act.

