Police arrest three including assailant involved in Bathinda murder after encounter in Zirakpur

Zirakpur, November 1
Three people including an assailant allegedly involved in the murder of the Bathinda trader’s association chief Harjinder Johal Mela was arrested after an encounter in Zirakpur, on Wednesday, police said.
According to officials, the accused Navjit Singh and two others - Paramjit Singh and Kamaljit Singh of Bhikhi in Mansa, were nabbed from a hotel in Baltana after a brief encounter.
A police team raided the hotel following which one of the assailant fired at Mohali state special operation cell (SSOC) DSP Pawan Kumar, who was injured in the incident. Accused Navjit Singh was also injured in the retaliatory firing, said officials.
Mohali SSP Sandeep Garg said the preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects belonged to Arsh Dalla gang and were hiding after the Bathinda incident.
Harjinder Singh Johal (53), an eatery owner and a social activist was shot dead outside his shop by two unidentified masked miscreants on October 28.
Johal was sitting outside his shop at Mall road when the duo came on a motorbike and fired at him.
