Police asked to be courteous with women, elderly during checks

Mahesh Sharma

Malerkotla, May 12

Intensifying surveillance with intent to check inflow of unauthorised currency, valuables or materials being used to allure voters for seeking support for a particular candidate, the administration has advised members of teams undertaking checking on highways and streets to be extra courteous while searching vehicles carrying women and elderly persons.

The in-charges of police teams across district have been advised to ensure that all searches and seizures, if any, are video-graphed to avoid unsavoury situations in case of fake complaints made by mischievous elements due to their own vested interests.

Progress of routine and random checking is being monitored by District Election Officer Pallavi and Senior Superintendent of Police through Assistant Returning Officers at Amargarh and Malerkotla Assembly segments falling under Fatehgarh Sahib and Sangrur Lok Sabha constituencies respectively.

Police personnel supervised by their circle officers accompany the teams deployed at strategic points on Ludhiana- Malerkotla Road, Malerkotla- Dhuri Road, Malerkotla- Patiala Road and Malerkotla- Raikot Road, besides other link roads connecting the region falling under Malerkotla district with adjoining districts, including Ludhiana, Barnala, Patiala and Sangrur.

Appreciating diligence of government personnel deployed under supervision of Amargarh Assistant Returning Officer Gurmit Bansal and Malerkotla Assistant Returning Officer Aparna MB to keep a close watch on vehicles carrying unaccounted cash, drugs and narcotics and valuables, Deputy Commisioner Pallavi said all concerned had been advised to be extra-courteous while searching vehicles carrying women, elderly persons and children.

“Though everyone deployed on election duty has been sensitised about the need of respecting dignity and comfort off all residents, in-charges and members of FSTs (Flying Squad Team) and SSTs (Static Surveillance Team) have been advised to be extra courteous while searching vehicles occupied by women, elderly persons and children,” said the Deputy Commisioner, maintaining that adequate of number of teams had started functioning according to guidelines of the Punjab Chief Electoral Officer.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Malerkotla