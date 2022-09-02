Police barricade road near Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's residence in Sangrur, commuters suffer

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, September 1

To prevent the protesters from reaching the local residence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the police seem to have gone into an overdrive and put up barricades on the Sangrur-Patiala road, causing inconvenience to commuters.

Apart from the main road, the police have also put up barricades and installed barbed wire fencing near the entry point of the colony, where the CM’s residence is located.

“The police should have blocked the entry only to the colony to prevent the protesters from reaching near the CM’s residence. How can they put barricades in the area of more than one kilometre and harass commuters,” said Gurjinder Singh, a Benra resident.

All vehicles coming from Patiala side are compelled by the police to travel on the wrong side till the next cut in the road divider as cops have blocked the entry to the city by installing barricades under the road overbridge. Similarly, from Sangrur side, the police have blocked the Sangrur-Patiala road near Jeji Palace.

“The CM should look into the matter as the police have been creating problems for all commuters without any valid reasons. If the police have any fear, they could easily check the movement of protesters towards the residence of the CM and there is no need to harass commuters,” said Jaswinder Singh, a Mangwal resident.

Interestingly, there is no ongoing protest near Mann’s residence as the police had allegedly forcibly removed peaceful protesters during the intervening night of August 25 and 26 from the area. Apart from removing the protesters, the administration has also put a ban on the gathering of more than five persons.

When contacted, DSP (Rural) Ajaypal Singh said they had made security arrangements to prevent protesters from reaching near the CM residence.

“On the complaints of residents, who were facing problems due to multiple protests, we have made security arrangements.These are temporary arrangements. We will remove barricades in some days. Cops are helping commuters and not harassing anyone,” said the DSP.

#bhagwant mann #Sangrur