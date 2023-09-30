Police ‘brutality’ : SIT head meets advocates in Muktsar

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, September 29

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu, who is heading a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the alleged police brutality case against an advocate, today held a meeting with a 13-member committee of the District Bar Association, Muktsar, at the Police Lines.

The SIT also met the advocate, who was allegedly tortured and forced into unnatural sex with a co-accused in the police custody from September 14 to 15.

It all began with a complaint September 13 Anti-drug committee of Sohnewala village decides to lodge a complaint against ‘peddler’ Surinderjit alias Neeta September 14 Committee members meet the SSP, asking him to act against some people allegedly involved in drug peddling September 14 Neeta and the advocate are not allowed to meet the SSP. Later, both head to the Muktsar Sadar police station to submit application, alleging harassment by committee, but are arrested and allegedly tortured September 16 Counsel of advocate approaches the court and demands medical test to be re-conducted. The report shows 18 injuries on the body of the lawyer September 21 & 22 The advocate gives a detailed statement before a judge. The court of CJM orders the police to register an FIR against erring cops September 25 & 27 A case is registered against six cops under Sections 377, 342, 323, 149 and 506 of the IPC. Three cops, including SP (D), and CIA in-charge arrested September 28 The state government transfers Faridkot Range DIG and Muktsar SSP. The advocate is released from the jail

Bhupinder Singh Charewan, chief, District Bar Association, Muktsar, said, “The SIT members asked us to narrate the entire episode. Later, they also held a meeting with the lawyer concerned, who was released from the jail yesterday.”

So far, SP (D) Ramandeep Singh Bhullar, CIA in-charge Raman Kumar and senior constable Harbans Singh have been arrested and remanded in four-day police custody. At present, three cops are still at large.

A case under Sections 377, 342, 323, 149 and 506 of the IPC has been registered against six cops.

Meanwhile, the advocates today resumed their work after a gap of four days.

