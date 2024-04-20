Police, BSF take out flag march on Abohar-Sriganganagar road

Our Correspondent

Abohar, April 19

In an unprecedented move, the Punjab police and BSF took out a flag march from Rajpura barrier on Abohar-Hanumangarh road when 40.72 per cent of voters had polled votes in Sriganganagar today afternoon.

SSP Pragya Jain said that 24 checkpoints have been installed on the border with Rajasthan, two of which are hi-tech checkpoints.

She said that one of the objectives of this flag march was to deter any mischievous element from crossing the interstate border in view of LS election in Rajasthan. Apart from this, it was to instill confidence among residents of Fazilka district that there are adequate security arrangements in the area for fair and peaceful LS poll.

