Police bust pharma drug cartel operating from Ludhiana jail

Chandigarh, January 31

With the arrest of four persons, including two jail inmates, the Fatehgarh Sahib police have busted an inter-state pharmaceutical drugs cartel being run from the Ludhiana Jail.

The police recovered 5.31 lakh pharma opioids from their possession.

The arrested persons have been identified as Sunny Kumar and Ranjit Singh, alias Rinku, both of Ludhiana and Eshaan Gupta and Ravi Kumar, who were lodged in the Central Jail, Ludhiana.

Giving details, DIG, Ropar Range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the case came to light when the Fatehgarh Police on January 23 arrested Sunny Kumar and recovered 19,590 intoxicant tablets from his possession.

Fatehgarh Sahib SSP Dr Ravjot Grewal said during the questioning, the accused had revealed that he was supplying intoxicants to customers on the directions of Eshaan Gupta and Ravi Kumar, who contacted him using mobile phones from the Central Jail, Ludhiana.

An FIR in this regard has been registered in Ludhiana.

Following their disclosure, the police brought both the accused on a production warrant, she added.

The police have also recovered a mobile phone, which they were using in the jail.

The DIG said both the accused revealed that they got pharma drug supplies from Rinku who was arrested on Saturday.

“On Rinku’s disclosures, police teams recovered 3.60 lakh tablets of Lomotil and 1.51 lakh tablets of Tramadol from locations in Ludhiana,” the police added.

The SSP said they had procured police remand of Rinku and further investigation was on to find the main supplier. More recoveries are expected, she added.

