Police cane-charge protesters in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 5

The police today used mild force as the Apprenticeship Unemployed Linemen Union members continue to blocking the road outside PSPCL headquarters. After they were removed from the site following a lathicharge, the union members climbed atop power line towers demanding that the state government release their leaders and provides them with the jobs.

The union members had been sitting on a dharna outside the PSPCL headquarters, for the past two days, demanding from the management to fulfil the promise of giving priority to them in jobs.

When the police approached them to vacate the road, union members raised slogans and refused to move away. Following this, the cops cane-charged the union members and uprooted their tents. Their leaders were taken into custody. In the melee, few union members and the cops sustained minor injuries. The protest also led to traffic snarls.

#PSPCL