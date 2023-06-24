Police carry out security checks at petrol stations

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 23

The police on Friday checked ATMs and petrol stations across the state from security point of view, especially to ensure that the CCTV cameras were functioning and security guards were deployed.

The checking was conducted from 10 am to 2 pm simultaneously in all 28 police districts of the state on the directions of DGP Gaurav Yadav. The CPs/SSPs were directed to personally monitor this operation.

Special DGP Arpit Shukla said the checking was conducted keeping in mind the vulnerability of petrol stations and ATMs, which could be soft-target of anti-social elements.

He said one team per police station was deployed to inspect and review security arrangements at all such establishments. Police teams were also asked to ensure that all ATMs and petrol stations had CCTVs and were guarded by watchmen, he added. At least 471 teams, involving over 3,000 police personnel, carried out checks at 2,758 ATMs and 1,861 petrol stations.