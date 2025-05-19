DT
PT
Home / Punjab / Punjab Police check vehicles to stop drug smuggling

Punjab Police check vehicles to stop drug smuggling

The Punjab Police on Sunday carried out a special operation, OPS Seal-XIII, checking all vehicles entering or exiting the state to curb drug trafficking and liquor smuggling. Special DGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said around 1,000 police personnel were...
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:40 AM May 19, 2025 IST
The Punjab Police on Sunday carried out a special operation, OPS Seal-XIII, checking all vehicles entering or exiting the state to curb drug trafficking and liquor smuggling.

Special DGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said around 1,000 police personnel were deployed at the nakas set up at 92 entry and exit points in 10 districts sharing boundary with other states. The districts where the nakas were set up included Pathankot, Muktsar, Fazilka, Rupnagar, SAS Nagar, Patiala, Sangrur, Mansa, Hoshiarpur and Bathinda.

He said 4,244 vehicles entering and exiting the state were checked.

