Police chiefs of Punjab, Chandigarh hold coordination meeting to ensure better synergy between both forces

Chandigarh, February 10

In order to ensure better synergy between both the forces, a coordination meeting between Punjab Police and Chandigarh Police was held under the joint chairmanship of Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav and Chandigarh DGP Praveer Ranjan at Punjab Police Headquarters here on Friday.

ADGP Law and Order Punjab Arpit Shukla, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ropar Range Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Chandigarh Manisha Chaudhary and SSP SAS Nagar Sandeep Garg also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held to formulate a strategy and action plans against gangsters and criminals who have been operating in these states.

Stressing on the need to develop an internal mechanism for maintaining better coordination between both the forces, DGP Gaurav Yadav proposed that quarterly or bi-monthly meetings shall be conducted between the district police chiefs and SSPs of the neighbouring states to discuss activities of the gangsters and criminal gangs operating in the region as so many of the issues and crime patterns are similar and inter-related.

He also laid emphasis on the real time sharing of information by the use of latest technology to share the update pertaining to maintain law and order in the region. He also directed SSP Mohali to hold regular meetings with SSP Chandigarh and DCP Panchkula to discuss the crime trends and law and order situation in the Tricity.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said Punjab police is committed to ensure better synergy between both the forces to make Punjab a crime-free state.

