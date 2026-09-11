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Home / Punjab / Police claim to bust international drug racket with 12.221 kg heroin seizure in Faridkot

Police claim to bust international drug racket with 12.221 kg heroin seizure in Faridkot

2 Tarn Taran residents arrested after police intercept motorcycle near Chandbaja village on Amritsar-Bathinda National Highway-54; probe under way to trace the drug network

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 04:33 PM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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The police have claimed to have busted an international drug trafficking network with the arrest of two persons and the seizure of 12.221 kg of heroin. Image credit/iStock
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The police have claimed to have busted an international drug trafficking network with the arrest of two persons and the seizure of 12.221 kg of heroin. A motorcycle allegedly used in the crime has also been impounded.

The accused have been identified as Sudagar Singh alias Ghulla (28) and Kanwaljeet Khan alias Kammu (27), both residents of Karmunwala village in Tarn Taran district. Preliminary investigations revealed that the contraband was brought from the border area and was intended to be supplied in Faridkot and adjoining districts.

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Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gurbans Singh Bains said a police party led by SI Hakam Singh, Assistant In-Charge of the CIA Staff, had laid a checkpoint near Chandbaja village on the Amritsar-Bathinda National Highway-54 on September 10.

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On seeing the police party, the two youths riding a motorcycle allegedly attempted to turn back and flee towards Talwandi Bhai. The police team chased and apprehended them. A subsequent search, conducted under the supervision of DSP (D) Avtar Singh Rajpal, led to the recovery of 12.221 kg of heroin, the police said.

SSP Bains said the police were investigating the backward and forward linkages, supply chain and associates involved in the case to uncover the entire network.

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“Our objective is not just recovering the consignment, but dismantling the source and the entire syndicate,” Bains said, adding that the accused would be produced in court to seek police remand for further interrogation.

Police records showed that Kanwaljeet Khan had previously been booked under the NDPS Act at Chohla Sahib police station in Tarn Taran in 2023.

A case (FIR No. 286), dated September 11, 2026, has been registered at Sadar Faridkot police station under Sections 21(c), 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act.

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