 Police remove protesting farmers from outside PSPCL headquarters in Patiala : The Tribune India

They had been sitting on dharna since Thursday

Police remove a farmer from the site.



Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, June 13

Police on Tuesday cleared the site outside the PSPCL headquarters here by removing farmers who had been sitting on dharna since Thursday.

All the leaders were rounded up and the PSPCL gate opened as the employees entered the building after four days.

The rounded-up farmer leaders along with their supporters were taken away in a bus.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political), a breakaway group of the SKM, had been protesting outside the PSPCL head office.

Cops in heavy numbers reached the venue. Police had asked them to lift the dharna peacefully but the farmers had refused to do so.

Police blocked all roads around the dharna venue. The union members sitting on a fast unto death at the site were rounded up.

Police removed all barricades and tractors from the dharna site that were put up by the farmers.

Patiala Inspector General Mukhwinder Singh Chinna along with SSP Varun Sharma reached the spot around 4 am to clear the site of farmers.

“Operation Opengate PSPCL has peacefully concluded. We have ensured that with minimum force we lifted the dharna and cleared the road for the public and ensured that the PSPCL gates are open for the officials,” Chinna said.

On Monday evening, the district administration had declared the protesting site as illegal.

 

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Jack Dorsey alleges that during farmer protest Indian govt said 'We will shut down Twitter, raid homes of your employees if…'

Jack Dorsey alleges that during farmer protest Indian govt said 'We will shut down Twitter, raid homes of your employees if…'

Government refutes allegations as 'outright lie'

Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat to evacuate people living within 10 km from coast

Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat to evacuate people living within 10 km from coast

Authorities in the coastal districts of Kutch, Porbandar, De...

As stalemate continues, protesting farmers spend Monday night on NH-44 in Kurukshetra

As stalemate continues, protesting farmers spend Monday night on NH-44 in Kurukshetra

They have been demanding procurement of sunflower at MSP and...

Police clear site outside PSPCL headquarters in Patiala of protesting farmers

Police remove protesting farmers from outside PSPCL headquarters in Patiala

They had been sitting on dharna since Thursday

Skymet Weather predicts bleak monsoon in India over next four weeks

Skymet Weather predicts bleak monsoon in India over next four weeks

The central and western parts of India, which form the core ...


