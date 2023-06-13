Police remove protesting farmers from outside PSPCL headquarters in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, June 13

Police on Tuesday cleared the site outside the PSPCL headquarters here by removing farmers who had been sitting on dharna since Thursday.

All the leaders were rounded up and the PSPCL gate opened as the employees entered the building after four days.

The rounded-up farmer leaders along with their supporters were taken away in a bus.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political), a breakaway group of the SKM, had been protesting outside the PSPCL head office.

Cops in heavy numbers reached the venue. Police had asked them to lift the dharna peacefully but the farmers had refused to do so.

Police blocked all roads around the dharna venue. The union members sitting on a fast unto death at the site were rounded up.

Police removed all barricades and tractors from the dharna site that were put up by the farmers.

Patiala Inspector General Mukhwinder Singh Chinna along with SSP Varun Sharma reached the spot around 4 am to clear the site of farmers.

“Operation Opengate PSPCL has peacefully concluded. We have ensured that with minimum force we lifted the dharna and cleared the road for the public and ensured that the PSPCL gates are open for the officials,” Chinna said.

On Monday evening, the district administration had declared the protesting site as illegal.