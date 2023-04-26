Police competent to deal with any untoward situation: Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 25

Praising the Punjab Police for arresting pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh and his associates in a month-long peaceful operation, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said it was a matter of great pride and satisfaction that the police were fully capable of dealing with any untoward situation arising in the state.

Chairing a review meeting, the CM said the police had dealt with terrorism effectively in the past, which spoke volumes about its professional capability. He said, “In future also, the force will carry forward this legacy.”

Likewise, he said it was a matter of great pride and satisfaction that police personnel had always upheld the tradition of making unparalleled and supreme sacrifices while performing their duty to maintain the national integrity, besides strengthening the bonds of communal harmony, peace and brotherhood.

Dwelling on another agenda, the CM underscored the need for modernisation of the police on scientific lines. He said apart from discharging its core duty of maintaining law and order, the police had always safeguarded the interests of the country and its people.