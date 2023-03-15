Police conduct raids at 300 gangster hideouts

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 14

Ahead of G20 meeting in Amritsar, the Punjab Police on Tuesday conducted raids at 300 hideouts of gangsters and their associates.

The special cordon and search operation (CAS0) was conducted on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav in all the 28 police districts.

ADGP, Law and Order, Arpit Shukla said CPs/SSPs were directed to personally monitor the raids. The operation was planned after the questioning of recently arrested gangsters and criminals, he added.

