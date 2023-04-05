Police conduct special checking at bus stands in Punjab

Chandigarh, April 4
The police on Tuesday conducted special checks at all the bus stands across the state. The operation was conducted on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.
Over 5,000 police personnel under the supervision of Superintendents of Police (SPs) were involved to frisk people at the bus stands, while ensuring minimum inconvenience to them. Over 2,000 people were checked during the operation conducted at 150 plus bus stands in the state.
The operation was conducted in a synchronised manner from 4 pm to 6 pm across the state and CPs/SSPs were asked to personally monitor the operation and mobilise a maximum number of officers and manpower to conduct the operation.
Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, Arpit Shukla said SP-rank officers were deputed to conduct frisking of people at bus stands. “We had strictly instructed all the police personnel to deal with every person in a friendly and polite manner while frisking them during the course of this operation,” he added.
