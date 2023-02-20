Police crack Amritsar bank robbery, arrest 2 men, recover Rs 22 lakh

PK Jaiswar
Amritsar, February 20
With the arrest of two men, the city police have cracked the broad-daylight bank dacoity in which armed men decamped with Rs 22 lakh from the Punjab National Bank branch at Rani Ka Bagh here recently.
Those arrested are Laljit Singh of Mehniya Loharan village in Kathunangal and Gagandeep Singh of Rishi Vihar of Majitha Road here.
The police recovered the entire sum besides a pistol, a revolver, 20 bullets, a scooter and a car used in the crime. Both the guns were licensed.
Police Commissioner Jaskaran Singh said the duo did not have any previous criminal record and were arrested from their houses.
Ten police teams based on technical inputs traced them. The police recovered Rs 12 lakh from Laljit and Rs 10 lakh from Gagandeep. Laljit is a farmer and Gagan a graduate. They committed dacoity for easy money.
The two were produced in the court and sent to police custody.
