Police crack GR-Infraprojects Limited loot case; 3 gang members arrested

Police crack GR-Infraprojects Limited loot case; 3 gang members arrested

Robbery took place on February 11; industrial batteries looted from company truck

article_Author
Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Moga, Updated At : 08:51 AM Feb 18, 2026 IST
Photo for representation. iStock
The Dharamkot police in Moga have busted a criminal gang responsible for a high-stakes robbery targeting GR-Infraprojects Limited, arresting three members and recovering the stolen industrial equipment.

The crackdown follows a highway robbery on the evening of February 11, 2026. According to a complaint filed by company manager Sulesh Kumar, a transport vehicle carrying 24 industrial batteries was intercepted near Chab village in the Dharamkot area of Moga district.

Five unidentified assailants allegedly accosted the driver, physically assaulted him, and forcibly snatched the vehicle keys and his mobile phone before fleeing with the truck and its cargo.

​The manager utilised the vehicle’s integrated GPS tracking system to trace the truck’s movement. Although the vehicle was recovered abandoned near Badduwal village just an hour later, the suspects had already offloaded the batteries and fled the scene.

Following a technical investigation, police tracked down and arrested three residents of Said Jalalpur village in Moga. They have been identified as Lakhvir Singh alias Lakha,​ Gurjant Singh alias Janta, and Manpreet Singh alias Manna.

Police said raids are underway to arrest two more suspects who remain at large.

According to officials, all the accused have a criminal background and are involved in many criminal cases registered in the Dharamkot area.

